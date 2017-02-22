Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €176.00 ($187.23) price target by stock analysts at Oddo Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. S&P Global set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €170.65 ($181.54).

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 165.84 on Monday. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €118.40 and a 52-week high of €166.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €159.53 and a 200-day moving average of €146.20.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/allianz-se-alv-pt-set-at-176-00-by-oddo-securities.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.