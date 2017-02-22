Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been given a €165.00 ($175.53) price target by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €154.00 ($163.83) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €170.65 ($181.54).

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 165.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €159.53 and its 200 day moving average is €146.20. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €118.40 and a 52-week high of €166.30.

“Allianz SE (ALV) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/allianz-se-alv-given-a-165-00-price-target-by-societe-generale-analysts.html.

