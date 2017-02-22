Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Receives $120.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group Holding from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding by 38.9% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 767,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter worth approximately $67,350,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 9.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 172,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) opened at 102.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. Alibaba Group Holding has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 26.56%. The business earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-receives-120-05-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.