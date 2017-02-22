Aldermore Group PLC (ALD) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a report released on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Friday, November 11th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 211 ($2.63) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.55) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.55) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 240.25 ($2.99).

Shares of Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) opened at 229.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.47. Aldermore Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 245.60. The firm’s market cap is GBX 791.18 million.

About Aldermore Group PLC

