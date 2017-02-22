Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.36 million.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) opened at 16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Albany Molecular Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company’s market capitalization is $681.66 million.

Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Albany Molecular Research had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business earned $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albany Molecular Research, Inc. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven R. Hagen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Albany Molecular Research

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a global contract research and manufacturing company. The Company provides drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Drug Product Manufacturing (DPM).

