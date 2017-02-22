Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Albany Molecular Research had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Albany Molecular Research updated its FY17 guidance to $1.08-1.20 EPS.

Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) opened at 16.39 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $681.66 million. Albany Molecular Research has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

In related news, SVP Steven R. Hagen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,913 shares in the company, valued at $733,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albany Molecular Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Albany Molecular Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Albany Molecular Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Albany Molecular Research by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Albany Molecular Research by 18.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Albany Molecular Research Company Profile

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a global contract research and manufacturing company. The Company provides drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Drug Product Manufacturing (DPM).

