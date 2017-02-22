Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Vetr lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) traded up 0.66% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,083 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.80. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $98.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post $8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $1,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $492,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,687 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,335 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,267,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,073,000 after buying an additional 1,536,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,561,000 after buying an additional 248,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,230,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,763,000 after buying an additional 176,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,352,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,967,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,567,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after buying an additional 652,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

