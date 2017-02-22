Air Lease Corporation (AL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) opened at 40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Air Lease Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,871 shares of Air Lease Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $381,463.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,948.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 3,140 shares of Air Lease Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $111,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,091. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Lease Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. FBR & Co raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease Corporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Air Lease Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Air Lease Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Air Lease Corporation Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

