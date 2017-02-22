Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Earns Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) opened at 61.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 172.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.99, for a total transaction of C$56,232.78. Also, insider Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.62 per share, with a total value of C$121,240.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

