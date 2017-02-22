Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) PT Lowered to C$61.00

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Laurentian currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.89.

Shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) opened at 53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $787.86 million and a PE ratio of 293.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company’s products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United States and Europe.

