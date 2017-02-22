Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare is well positioned for long term growth on the back of its inorganic strategies. The latest Priory acquisition has substantially enhanced its asset base as the largest independent provider of mental health services in the U.K. Its mixed product portfolio has helped in diversifying the business risk. Immense opportunities in the booming U.S behavioral healthcare market brings in optimism for this company. However, over last one year, the shares of Acadia Healthcare have lost almost 26.6% compared to 12.5% gained by the Zacks categorized Hospitals industry. Steeply rising level of debt is one of the major areas of concern for the company. The forex volatility risk along with substantial integration risks associated with the acquisitions also remains major headwinds. The company is expected to release its fourth quarter earnings on Feb 23, 2017 but Zacks Rank #3 along with Earnings ESP of 0.00% make surprise prediction inconclusive”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACHC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare Company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 43.07 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.77 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

In other Acadia Healthcare Company news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 28,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $968,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 14,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $501,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,536.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $3,418,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company by 5,542.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company by 553.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare Company

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. The Company operates in two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities. The Company develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

