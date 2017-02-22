Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) opened at 66.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $128.73.

In related news, insider Francis J. Murphy sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $252,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,485,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,102.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACIA. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc is a provider of coherent interconnect products for communications networks relied upon by cloud infrastructure operators and content and communications service providers. The Company’s product family includes AC100-MSA, AC100-CFP, CFP2-ACO and AC400 Flex. Its AC100-MSA product family includes AC100-G, AC100-S and AC100-C.

