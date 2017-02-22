Abeona Therapeutics’ (ABEO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) opened at 5.25 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $209.78 million. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

