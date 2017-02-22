Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Deepak S. Nath Sells 319 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insider Deepak S. Nath sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $14,348.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) remained flat at $45.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,534,641 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm earned $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. RBC Capital Markets reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $168,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,791,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,386,741,000 after buying an additional 3,272,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,794,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $260,987,000 after buying an additional 3,082,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $121,629,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,643,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $101,518,000 after buying an additional 2,492,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

