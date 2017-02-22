Abaxis Inc (ABAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 15th

Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) opened at 50.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. Abaxis has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Abaxis had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business earned $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abaxis will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABAX shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price target on shares of Abaxis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Abaxis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Abaxis from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, insider Kenneth Aron sold 5,000 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $255,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,994.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Bastiani sold 4,000 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,230,180. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

