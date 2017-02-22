AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) opened at 34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.98. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Kathy I. Sheffield sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $331,796.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

“AAON, Inc. (AAON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/aaon-inc-aaon-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About AAON

AAON, Inc (AAON) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, self-contained units and coils.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.