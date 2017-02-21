Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zynga Inc. is the world’s largest social game developer with users playing their games which include CityVille, FarmVille, FrontierVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Zynga Poker, Cafe World, and Treasure Isle. Zynga Inc. games are available on a number of global platforms including Facebook, MySpace, Yahoo, the iPad, the iPhone and Android devices. They operate their games as live services, by which they mean that they continue to support and update games after launch and gather daily, metrics-based player feedback that enable them to continually enhance their games by adding new content and features. All of their games are free to play, and they generate revenue through the in-game sale of virtual goods and advertising. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZNGA. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.20 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened at 2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Zynga has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.38 billion.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter. Zynga had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 214,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $602,267.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Devang Shah sold 41,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $107,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,085 shares of company stock valued at $760,895 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Zynga by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zynga by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 924,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zynga by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,590,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Zynga by 12.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) and Android and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company operates through developing and monetizing social games segment.

