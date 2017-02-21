Zacks: VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (VBIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VBI Vaccines, Inc. – an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) opened at 4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company’s market cap is $174.26 million. VBI Vaccines, Inc. – has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,383,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $10,321,062.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VBI Vaccines, Inc. – stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,533,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,253,000. VBI Vaccines, Inc. – accounts for about 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 17.96% of VBI Vaccines, Inc. – at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. – Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

