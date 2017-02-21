Zacks: Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Marlin Business Services Corp. an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marlin Business Services Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Marlin Business Services Corp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. during the third quarter worth $4,019,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 18.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 208,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) opened at 24.15 on Tuesday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Marlin Business Services Corp. had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Marlin Business Services Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a provider of equipment financing solutions primarily to small and mid-sized businesses. The Company finances over 100 categories of common-use commercial equipment, including copiers, computers and software, security systems, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment.

