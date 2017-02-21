Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) to Buy

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is one of the world’s largest suppliers of fabrication equipment to semiconductor, LCD and solar PV cell manufacturers. The company's first quarter fiscal 2017 results beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on earnings and revenues. Over the last one year, the stock has outperformed the Zacks characterized Semi-Equipment Wafer Fab industry. Applied Materials is in a great position to grow sustainably and profitably based on its strong pipeline of enabling technologies, supported by expanding opportunities on the semiconductor, service and display fronts. Nevertheless, high fixed cost structure and customer concentration remain concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.62 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $152,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 21,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $671,493.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,713.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,421 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R. Schmeidler & Co. Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.1% in the third quarter. A.R. Schmeidler & Co. Inc. now owns 545,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 168,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 322.6% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,654,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $49,872,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials by 40.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,527,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $136,493,000 after buying an additional 1,305,002 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

