Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision reported fourth quarter results wherein both adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, management provided a subdued outlook for 2017 underscoring a “lighter slate” of releases in the year. Nonetheless, we believe the company’s enviable product portfolio that includes the likes of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft along with increasing digital revenues will continue to drive growth. Moreover, the company will continue to benefit from acquisition of King Digital. The company’s attempts to become a broad-based media company are prudent in our view. Apart from launching a movie studio and consumer products division, the company is also strengthening its presence in the lucrative e-sports market. Over the past one year, share prices have outperformed the Zacks categorized Toys/Games/Hobby Prod industry. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Vetr raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.94 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Hilliard Lyons cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 45.33 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 5,037,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $230,085,368.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,568,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 242,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $11,102,781.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile and tablet games. The Company operates through Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision) and its subsidiaries, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard) and its subsidiaries, and Other segments.

