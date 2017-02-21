Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co cut shares of Trex Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Trex Company from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Trex Company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex Company from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) opened at 69.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 2.33. Trex Company has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $72.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company during the third quarter worth $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company markets its products under the brand name Trex. The Company offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories. Its decking products include Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance and Trex Select.

