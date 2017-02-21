Zacks Investment Research Lowers Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) opened at 33.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $307.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.00. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $116,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,778 shares in the company, valued at $987,736.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,775 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $152,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,974.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,082 shares of company stock worth $455,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its approximately 30 banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

