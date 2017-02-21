YRC Worldwide, Inc. (YRCW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YRCW. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on YRC Worldwide from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) opened at 13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. YRC Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,297,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 309,931 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,271,000. FMR LLC increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 823,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 288,946 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc (YRC Worldwide) is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries and its interest in a Chinese joint venture, offers a range of transportation services. The Company has a less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

