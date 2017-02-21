Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Media Ltd. (TSE:Y) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on Y. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yellow Media from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Yellow Media from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Yellow Media (TSE:Y) opened at 10.95 on Wednesday. Yellow Media has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $307.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/yellow-media-ltd-y-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-beacon-securities.html.

