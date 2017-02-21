XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Citigroup Inc. set a $38.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 49.22 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm’s market cap is $5.45 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 21,029,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,142,000 after buying an additional 961,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after buying an additional 666,638 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $22,699,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $20,663,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company provides supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. In the Transportation segment, it provides multiple services to facilitate the movement of raw materials, parts and finished goods.

