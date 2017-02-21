XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. XPO Logistics had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) traded down 1.71% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 2,022,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm’s market cap is $5.36 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/xpo-logistics-inc-xpo-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-04-eps.html.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company provides supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. In the Transportation segment, it provides multiple services to facilitate the movement of raw materials, parts and finished goods.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.