Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.16) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($27.78) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wpp Plc from GBX 1,620 ($20.18) to GBX 1,760 ($21.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on Wpp Plc from GBX 2,034 ($25.34) to GBX 2,220 ($27.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,952.50 ($24.33).

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) opened at 1887.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 24.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,859.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,784.41. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,204.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,908.00.

“Wpp Plc’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/wpp-plcs-wpp-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital.html.

About Wpp Plc

WPP plc (WPP) operates in four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight; Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. Advertising and Media Investment Management, where it operates advertising networks Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, JWT, Y&R, Grey, bates and the United Network.

Receive News & Ratings for Wpp Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wpp Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.