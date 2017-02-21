Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (NASDAQ:WTKWY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Wolters Kluwer (NASDAQ:WTKWY) opened at 39.666 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.275.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer nv is an information services and solutions provider for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. The Company maintains operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Company’s four operating divisions include Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance, and Legal & Regulatory.

