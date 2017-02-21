Barclays PLC reissued their underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 205 ($2.55) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 225 ($2.80) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 175 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 194.11 ($2.42).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) opened at 249.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.64. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 168.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 250.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.81 billion.

“WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s (MRW) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/wm-morrison-supermarkets-plcs-mrw-underweight-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-plc.html.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

