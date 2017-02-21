Winpak Ltd. (WPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPK. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities raised Winpak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) opened at 50.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. Winpak has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. is an integrated converting company operating in the packaging materials segment. The Company’s segments include modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films, rigid containers, lidding, biaxially oriented nylon and packaging machinery. Modified atmosphere packaging manages the shelf life of perishable foods.

