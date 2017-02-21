Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 106.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) traded up 4.14% on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 19,486,080 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The firm’s market cap is $3.24 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

WLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, KLR Group lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

