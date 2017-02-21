Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTE. Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.50.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) opened at 28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

In other news, Director Douglas Souter bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.80 per share, with a total value of C$49,020.00.

