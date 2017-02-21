Westrock Company’s (WRK) Hold Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WRK. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Westrock Company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Westrock Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Westrock Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Westrock Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) opened at 52.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.27. Westrock Company has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

Westrock Company (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Westrock Company had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Company will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Westrock Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.89%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 23,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,213,797.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Westrock Company by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,750,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,675,000 after buying an additional 1,395,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westrock Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,151,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,176,000 after buying an additional 279,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,969,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,981,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,695,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westrock Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,324,000 after buying an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Company

WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

