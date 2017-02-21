Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Jounce Theraptc (JNCE)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jounce Theraptc (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Jounce Theraptc (NASDAQ:JNCE) opened at 19.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $159.60 million. Jounce Theraptc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

In related news, Director John Duncan Higgons purchased 6,700 shares of Jounce Theraptc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,025 shares in the company, valued at $432,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Celgene Switzerland Llc purchased 625,000 shares of Jounce Theraptc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Jounce Theraptc

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, the Company first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identify related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

