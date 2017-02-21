Weibo Corp (WB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Weibo Corp to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Weibo Corp had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Weibo Corp’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weibo Corp to post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) opened at 55.31 on Tuesday. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.55 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Weibo Corp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Instinet assumed coverage on Weibo Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price objective on Weibo Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Weibo Corp in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Weibo Corp Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

