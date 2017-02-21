Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZNGA. Benchmark Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.59 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened at 2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $2.38 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Zynga has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.08.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Zynga had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, SVP Devang Shah sold 41,528 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $107,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,913 shares in the company, valued at $220,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 214,330 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $602,267.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,910.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,085 shares of company stock worth $760,895. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zynga by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 32,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zynga by 75.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 30,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 111.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) and Android and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company operates through developing and monetizing social games segment.

