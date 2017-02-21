WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBMD. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded WebMD Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WebMD Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised WebMD Health Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) opened at 51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. WebMD Health Corp has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. WebMD Health Corp had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WebMD Health Corp will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WebMD Health Corp news, Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 14,321 shares of WebMD Health Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $787,655.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 95,000 shares of WebMD Health Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $5,070,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,573 shares of company stock worth $15,966,173. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WebMD Health Corp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WebMD Health Corp by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WebMD Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WebMD Health Corp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in WebMD Health Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WebMD Health Corp Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes: www.WebMD.com, its primary public portal for consumers and related mobile-optimized sites and mobile apps; www.Medscape.com, its primary public portal for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile services; and other sites through which, the Company provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

