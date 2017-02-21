Wayfair Inc. (W) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on W. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) opened at 40.13 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.43 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 12,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $539,704.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,321.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Savarese sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $33,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 608,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,779,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,577 shares of company stock worth $4,471,595. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 28.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wayfair by 42.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

