WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised WAVE Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $42.00 price objective on WAVE Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) opened at 30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $704.25 million. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,213,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 383,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing its synthetic chemistry platform to develop and commercialize a pipeline of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. It develops nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

