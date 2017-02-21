Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 97.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) traded up 0.90% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,229 shares. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.04%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 9,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $781,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Worthing Jackman sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $426,796.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,732,871.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,758 shares of company stock worth $2,307,365. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $84.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections Inc, formerly Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, is a Canada-based waste management company. The Company provides waste collection, recycling and disposal services to commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers in over 10 states in the United States, and the District of Columbia, and in over six Canadian provinces.

