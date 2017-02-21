Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $73.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wal-Mart Stores currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.41.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. Wal-Mart Stores has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $75.19.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 791.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 461,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 409,974 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

