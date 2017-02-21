Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Given a $64.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $64.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Vetr lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.26 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $73.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $72.80 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.41.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21.

In related news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 791.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 461,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 409,974 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

