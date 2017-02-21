vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTVT. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price objective on vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) opened at 5.21 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm’s market cap is $50.50 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial.

