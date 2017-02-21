Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VCRA. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $22.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) opened at 19.87 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $544.62 million.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $71,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $261,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 630,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 22.3% in the second quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 453,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 82,708 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 83.7% in the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,065,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 485,363 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience Suite and its Experience Innovation Network. Its two segments include Product and Service.

