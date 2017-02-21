Vitec Group plc (VTC) Price Target Increased to GBX 950 by Analysts at Investec

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Investec from GBX 830 ($10.34) to GBX 950 ($11.84) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.34) price target on shares of Vitec Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Arden Partners Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) opened at 700.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 668.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 628.75. The company’s market cap is GBX 311.58 million. Vitec Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 485.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 701.00.

Vitec Group plc Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, manufactures and supplies branded products and services to capture and share images. The Company operates through two divisions: Broadcast Division and Photographic Division. The Broadcast Division designs, manufactures and distributes branded products for broadcasting, film and video production for broadcasters and independent content creators.

