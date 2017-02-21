Vincent J. Viola Sells 71,773 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) major shareholder Vincent J. Viola sold 71,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $4,745,630.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,078,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,697,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) opened at 66.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Independent Bank Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

“Vincent J. Viola Sells 71,773 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/vincent-j-viola-sells-71773-shares-of-independent-bank-group-inc-ibtx-stock.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 115,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 76,164 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,337,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), it provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Its commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, commercial loans to a mix of small and midsized businesses, and loans to professionals, particularly medical practices.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.