Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Viavi Solutions Inc. provides software and hardware platforms and instruments for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers and enterprises. The Company offers installation, commissioning, scripting, custom analytics, integration, business intelligence consulting, operational assistance, field and lab testing, technical training, maintenance, and support services. Its operating segment consists of Network and Service Enablement, Communications and Commercial Optical Products and Optical Security and Performance Products. Viavi Solutions Inc., formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation, is based in Milpitas, Calif. “

VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 10.71 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company earned $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.29%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $39,956.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 39,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $395,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,883. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 80,645 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,251,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 119,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

