Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a positive rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLED. TheStreet cut Universal Display Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Gabelli upgraded Universal Display Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) opened at 72.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in displays for wearables, smartphones, tablets and televisions, as well as solid-state lighting applications. The Company’s flat panel displays are used for various portable consumer electronics products, such as mobile phones, wearables, portable media devices, digital cameras, tablets and notebook computers.

