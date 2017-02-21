Under Armour Inc (UAA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded Under Armour to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Forward View downgraded Under Armour to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.09.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 48.73. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

